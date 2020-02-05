LL Bean to lay off 200 employees, close call center

One of Maine's most well-known companies plans to lay off about 200 of its employees and close a call center in Lewiston.

L.L. Bean said in a statement it is in the process of reorganizing, and that involves eliminating 200 jobs across all levels of the outdoor retailing company.

Those employees will stay on the payroll through the end of February and will get a severance package and outplacement services, company spokeswoman Amanda Hannah said.

L.L. Bean said there are 3,500 year-round employees in Maine, including 2,000 in Freeport and 5,200 companywide.

The company will also close its call center inside the Peck Building in Lewiston in 2021.

L.L. Bean bought the former department store building to great acclaim 33 years ago.

The building was sold in 2019 to businessman and Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque.

L.L. Bean said the 130 people who work at the call center have been offered similar jobs at its Portland call center or have been allowed to work from home.