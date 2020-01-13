LL Bean seeks $10M tax break for headquarters expansion

L.L. Bean is seeking a $10 million tax break from the town of Freeport as the company plans to expand its headquarters.

The Town Council is scheduled to meet next week to talk about the request.

The $10 million tax break would be spread over a 30-year period.

In return, L.L. Bean said it would clean up a polluted stream, make a public trail into the downtown area and build a community event center.

The expansion of L.L. Bean's headquarters would be built in three phases and be completed by 2024.

L.L. Bean recently said it would expand its Freeport headquarters after reviewing options that included locations in other towns.

A company spokeswoman said the review of alternatives was part of the company's due diligence.