LL Bean is shutting down retails stores across U.S.

L.L. Bean is closing all of its retail stores across the country, including its flagship store in Maine that's closed only five times previously, to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

CEO Steve Smith said the closings will begin at midnight and continue through March 29th.

It'll be the first time the 24-hour flagship store in Freeport has closed for more than 24 hours.

Smith said all store employees will receive pay and benefits during the closure; customers can still place orders online or by calling a toll-free number.