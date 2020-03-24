LL Bean boxing food, not flannel, to help during coronavirus outbreak

Maine-based retailer L.L. Bean is using its distribution center to pack food for pantries across the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

The outdoors retailer is partnering with Maine's largest food bank, Good Shepherd, with L.L. Bean workers to sort and package food in boxes, and Good Shepherd is distributing them to pantries in all 16 counties.

Auburn-based Good Shepherd says prepackaged food boxes reduce the need for food pantry volunteers and makes it more efficient to distribute at a time when some pantries are offering drive-by service.

The first trial run got underway Tuesday.