L.L. Bean and Pineland Farms offer dozens of outdoor activities

It was the perfect summer day to take advantage of the great outdoors!

L.L. Bean Outdoor Discovery programs partnered up with Pineland Farms in New Gloucester offering dozens of outdoor activities, and all for free.

Kids and families learned about archery, fly casting, mountain biking, and disc golf.

And organizers say they look forward to the event each year.

"We're halfway through the summer, says Bill Yeo, Manager of L.L. Beans Outdoor Discovery Program. “There's plenty of time to try something new. Just give something new a try."

And for the adults, there was also a beer tasting over at the Pineland Farms market.

