LIST: Maine churches holding online Easter services

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - Because of the coronavirus outbreak in the state, many Maine churches are holding Easter services online this weekend.
Below is a list of churches holding online services.
Catholic Services
Corpus Christi Parish, Waterville
www.facebook.com/CorpusChristiMaine
Easter Sunday - 9 a.m.
Holy Family Parish, Greenville, and St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Jackman
www.facebook.com/aaron.damboise.50
Easter Vigil – 8 p.m. from Holy Family Church in Greenville
Easter Sunday – 11 a.m.
Notre Dame du Mont Carmel Parish, Madawaska; Our Lady of the Valley Parish, Saint Agatha; St. Peter Chanel Parish, Van Buren
www.sjvcatholics.org and parishes' Facebook page
Easter Sunday - 9 a.m.
Our Lady of the Snows Parish, Dexter/St. Agnes Parish, Pittsfield
www.ourladyofthesnowsme.org and the parish Facebook page
Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.
Easter Sunday – 10:30 a.m.
Parish of the Precious Blood, Caribou
Parish Facebook page
Easter Vigil - 8 p.m.
Easter Sunday - 9 a.m.
Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord, Old Town
www.facebook.com/parishoftheresurrectionofthelord
Easter Sunday - 9:30 a.m.
Parish of the Transfiguration of the Lord, Bar Harbor/St. Joseph Parish, Ellsworth/Stella Maris Parish, Bucksport
www.facebook.com/StJosephEllsworth
Easter Vigil - 8 p.m.
Easter Sunday - 8 a.m.
Parishes of the Western Maine Lakes & Foothills
www.facebook.com/The-Parishes-of-the-Western-Maine-Lakes-and-Foothills-1549148545380096 and www.cluster30.org
Easter Vigil – The Mass will be live-streamed from St. Catherine of Sienna Church at 8 p.m.
Easter Sunday – The Mass will be live-streamed from St. Joseph Church at 9 a.m.
St. Brendan the Navigator Parish, Camden
www.facebook.com/stbrendanparishmaine and www.youtube.com/channel/UCnoqL2yIPTpdawyeU-MaaYQ/
Easter Vigil – 8 p.m. (from Our Lady of Good Hope Church in Camden with Fr. Bob Vaillancourt)
Easter Sunday – 11 a.m. (from St. Bernard Church in Rockland with Fr. Bob Vaillancourt)
St. John Vianney Parish, Fort Kent
www.stjohnvianneyparish.net, St. John Vianney Parish Faith Formation Facebook page, and WFK-TV (www.wfktv-4.com)
Masses always available in the archive of the WFK-TV YouTube channel.
Easter Vigil - 8 p.m.
Easter Sunday - 8 a.m.
St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish, Calais
www.facebook.com/Saint-Kateri-Tekakwitha-Parish-481290575406498
Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.
Easter Sunday – 9 a.m.
St. Mary of the Visitation, Houlton/St. Agnes Parish, Island Falls
www.youtube.com/channel/UCdZTA_BqdwYLdjMxYlnnNXQ/videos?view=2&flow=grid
Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.
Easter Sunday – 9 a.m.
St. Michael Parish, Augusta
Website: www.stmichaelmaine.org/our-virtual-parish
Facebook: www.facebook.com/StMichaelMaine
YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCR6PMvJoqkRRBztsSqKRFpA
Holy Saturday – The Easter Vigil Mass will be live-streamed at 8 p.m. on the parish Facebook page and website.
Easter Sunday - A taped Easter Sunday Mass will be available on the parish website (under virtual parish), on the parish Facebook page, and on the parish YouTube channel by 8 a.m. on Sunday, April 12.
St. Paul the Apostle Parish, Bangor
https://stpaulbangor.me and www.facebook.com/StPaulBangor
Easter Vigil - 8 p.m.
Easter Sunday - 7 a.m., 8:30 a.m., and 10:30 a.m.
Episcopal Services
Sunday Services
St. Margaret's, Belfast - 9:30 am
St. Francis-by-the-Sea, Blue Hill with St. Brendan the Navigator, Deer Isle and Trinity, Castine - 10:00 am
St. Patrick's, Brewer - 10:00 am
Christ Church, Gardiner -10:00 am Sunday
St. Andrew's, Winthrop - 10:30 am Sunday
Methodist Services
Calvary UMC and Bolster's Mills UMC, Rev. Annie Baker-Streevy 9:30 am: Facebook Livestream
Oakland-Sidney/Trinity/Fairfield Center, Pastor Sungmin Jeon 10:00 am: Facebook Livestream
Pleasant Street UMC, Rev. Thom Blackstone 10:30 am: Facebook Livestream
Belfast UMC, Rev. Jinwoo Chun YouTube at 8:30 am and 10:30 am on Sundays for the next three Sundays
United Church of Christ
First Congregational Church of Camden, Sundays at 9:30 a.m.; call the office 236-4821 to be added to the Zoom invitation list.
Other Services
Eastpoint Christian Church, Sunday 9 & 11 am
The Rock Church, Sunday, 9:30 & 11 am
New Life Church, Sunday 10 am
White Pine Community Church, Sunday 10 am Facebook Livestream
Church of the Nazarene, Gardiner Sunday 9:30 am Facebook Livestream
Church of the Nazarene, Ellsworth Sunday 10:30 am YouTube
Gateway Pentecostal Church, Newport Sunday 10 am Facebook
Livestream and at the church for groups of 10 people or less
Centerpoint Community Church, Waterville Sunday 10 am
Central Church, Augusta Monday 8:30 am & 10:30 am Facebook Livestream, YouTube
First United Pentecostal Church of Augusta, Sundays at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. live on Facebook.