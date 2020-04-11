LIST: Maine churches holding online Easter services

Because of the coronavirus outbreak in the state, many Maine churches are holding Easter services online this weekend.

Below is a list of churches holding online services.

Catholic Services

Corpus Christi Parish, Waterville

www.facebook.com/CorpusChristiMaine

Easter Sunday - 9 a.m.

Holy Family Parish, Greenville, and St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Jackman

www.facebook.com/aaron.damboise.50

Easter Vigil – 8 p.m. from Holy Family Church in Greenville

Easter Sunday – 11 a.m.

Notre Dame du Mont Carmel Parish, Madawaska; Our Lady of the Valley Parish, Saint Agatha; St. Peter Chanel Parish, Van Buren

www.sjvcatholics.org and parishes' Facebook page

Easter Sunday - 9 a.m.

Our Lady of the Snows Parish, Dexter/St. Agnes Parish, Pittsfield

www.ourladyofthesnowsme.org and the parish Facebook page

Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday – 10:30 a.m.

Parish of the Precious Blood, Caribou

Parish Facebook page

Easter Vigil - 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday - 9 a.m.

Parish of the Resurrection of the Lord, Old Town

www.facebook.com/parishoftheresurrectionofthelord

Easter Sunday - 9:30 a.m.

Parish of the Transfiguration of the Lord, Bar Harbor/St. Joseph Parish, Ellsworth/Stella Maris Parish, Bucksport

www.facebook.com/StJosephEllsworth

Easter Vigil - 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday - 8 a.m.

Parishes of the Western Maine Lakes & Foothills

www.facebook.com/The-Parishes-of-the-Western-Maine-Lakes-and-Foothills-1549148545380096 and www.cluster30.org

Easter Vigil – The Mass will be live-streamed from St. Catherine of Sienna Church at 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday – The Mass will be live-streamed from St. Joseph Church at 9 a.m.

St. Brendan the Navigator Parish, Camden

www.facebook.com/stbrendanparishmaine and www.youtube.com/channel/UCnoqL2yIPTpdawyeU-MaaYQ/

Easter Vigil – 8 p.m. (from Our Lady of Good Hope Church in Camden with Fr. Bob Vaillancourt)

Easter Sunday – 11 a.m. (from St. Bernard Church in Rockland with Fr. Bob Vaillancourt)

St. John Vianney Parish, Fort Kent

www.stjohnvianneyparish.net, St. John Vianney Parish Faith Formation Facebook page, and WFK-TV (www.wfktv-4.com)

Masses always available in the archive of the WFK-TV YouTube channel.

Easter Vigil - 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday - 8 a.m.

St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish, Calais

www.facebook.com/Saint-Kateri-Tekakwitha-Parish-481290575406498

Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday – 9 a.m.

St. Mary of the Visitation, Houlton/St. Agnes Parish, Island Falls

www.youtube.com/channel/UCdZTA_BqdwYLdjMxYlnnNXQ/videos?view=2&flow=grid

Easter Vigil – 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday – 9 a.m.

St. Michael Parish, Augusta

Website: www.stmichaelmaine.org/our-virtual-parish

Facebook: www.facebook.com/StMichaelMaine

YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCR6PMvJoqkRRBztsSqKRFpA

Holy Saturday – The Easter Vigil Mass will be live-streamed at 8 p.m. on the parish Facebook page and website.

Easter Sunday - A taped Easter Sunday Mass will be available on the parish website (under virtual parish), on the parish Facebook page, and on the parish YouTube channel by 8 a.m. on Sunday, April 12.

St. Paul the Apostle Parish, Bangor

https://stpaulbangor.me and www.facebook.com/StPaulBangor

Easter Vigil - 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday - 7 a.m., 8:30 a.m., and 10:30 a.m.

Episcopal Services

Sunday Services

St. Margaret's, Belfast - 9:30 am

St. Francis-by-the-Sea, Blue Hill with St. Brendan the Navigator, Deer Isle and Trinity, Castine - 10:00 am

St. Patrick's, Brewer - 10:00 am

Christ Church, Gardiner -10:00 am Sunday

St. Andrew's, Winthrop - 10:30 am Sunday

Methodist Services

Calvary UMC and Bolster's Mills UMC, Rev. Annie Baker-Streevy 9:30 am: Facebook Livestream

Oakland-Sidney/Trinity/Fairfield Center, Pastor Sungmin Jeon 10:00 am: Facebook Livestream

Pleasant Street UMC, Rev. Thom Blackstone 10:30 am: Facebook Livestream

Belfast UMC, Rev. Jinwoo Chun YouTube at 8:30 am and 10:30 am on Sundays for the next three Sundays

United Church of Christ

First Congregational Church of Camden, Sundays at 9:30 a.m.; call the office 236-4821 to be added to the Zoom invitation list.

Other Services

Eastpoint Christian Church, Sunday 9 & 11 am

The Rock Church, Sunday, 9:30 & 11 am

New Life Church, Sunday 10 am

White Pine Community Church, Sunday 10 am Facebook Livestream

Church of the Nazarene, Gardiner Sunday 9:30 am Facebook Livestream

Church of the Nazarene, Ellsworth Sunday 10:30 am YouTube

Gateway Pentecostal Church, Newport Sunday 10 am Facebook

Livestream and at the church for groups of 10 people or less

Centerpoint Community Church, Waterville Sunday 10 am

Central Church, Augusta Monday 8:30 am & 10:30 am Facebook Livestream, YouTube

First United Pentecostal Church of Augusta, Sundays at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. live on Facebook.