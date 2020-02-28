LGBTQ elders met in Bangor to talk Super Tuesday.

An advocacy group for LGBTQ elders met in Bangor Friday to get ready to vote on Tuesday.

SAGE, a part of Equality Maine held a meeting with a member of the League of Women Voters of Maine.

It was all about giving the members a chance to ask questions ahead of Tuesday's primary.

They talked about what will be on the ballot, including all presidential candidates and the referendum question on vaccines in Maine.

Organizers say this is all about empowering everyone to feel comfortable voting.

"I think many of our people may not have voted because they were a little confused or somewhat hesitant about how they would do their voting and I think everybody here today feels totally confident in going out on Tuesday and putting their vote in," said Nancy Kelly, SAGE Board Member.

"Everyone's voice is so important and I'm so glad that they invited me. We are always happy to come and speak to people. We are always trying to get as much information out to people as we can," said Barbara McDade, member of League of Women Voters Maine.

SAGE is all about supporting elders in the LGBTQ community.

You can find more information about the group at sagemaine.org.