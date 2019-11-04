LEAP Maintenance Supervisor Larry Lord upgraded to fair condition

The maintenance supervisor for LEAP Inc, who was critically injured in a propane explosion in Farmington has been upgraded from serious to fair condition.

61-year-old Larry Lord has been at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston since the disaster seven weeks ago.

Lord is credited with helping to get several employees out of the building and to safety before the building exploded.

Farmington Fire Rescue Captain Michael Bell died in that explosion.

Six injured firefighters have all returned home, some of them back to work.

Farmington Fire Rescue returned to full coverage protecting Farmington on Friday.