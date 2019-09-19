LEAP Inc. offered new rent-free space after Farmington explosion destroyed central offices

The owners of Western Maine Development Group have offered the use of office space to LEAP Inc. after the organization's central offices were destroyed in Monday's explosion in Farmington.

LEAP Inc., is a nonprofit that works with people with developmental and cognitive disabilities.

Gil Reed, who owns the group with his partner Mark Berry, said they are in the process of drawing up terms of the lease, which will be a month-to-month occupancy.

Reed and Berry are allowing the agency to use 15,000 square feet space in Wilton, which used to be home to Barclaycard, rent-free. LEAP will only be required to pay the utilities.

Reed said he and Berry wanted to do something for the community and that LEAP is "in pretty bad need right now."

Reed said the location is "move-in ready" and the agency can move in as soon as possible.

