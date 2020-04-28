Kosta's Restaurant and Tito's Vodka team up to cut hairstylists a break

Kosta's Restaurant and Bar in Brewer is cutting hair stylists a break with the help of Tito's Vodka.

The alcohol company is picking five restaurants across the state each week to buy meals from.

It's called Tito's Food for Friends.

Those restaurants then get to offer those meals to a select group of people.

Kosta's decided to serve up their famous buffalo mac and cheese along with a veggie stir fry to the folks with the shears.

Carrie Smith, Co-owner of the restaurant says, "Their shops have been completely closed and a lot of them are self-employed and a lot of self employed folks are still not seeing any sort of unemployment relief, a lot of people still haven't received their stimulus checks and we're all missing our hair dressers."

The 40 free meals were sold to local stylists in about 90 minutes.

Other featured restaurants this week were in Belfast, Scarborough, Lewiston and Kennebunkport.

You can see what options are available for the next round by visiting:

https://titosfoodforfriends.regfox.com/love-titos-food-for-friends-maine