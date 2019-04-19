Kosher meal to be served at Congregation Beth Israel in observance of Passover

Congregation Beth Israel in Bangor is hosting a Passover service and meal Friday.

Friday is the first night of the seven-day observance of Passover.

Roughly 150 people are expected to attend.

The service will feature singing, and the meal will be kosher.

We caught up with volunteers prepping.

The Rabbi tells us the matza bread, which is a simple flatbread that's eaten, is the symbol of Passover.

He says, "It also reminds us that the most important things in our lives are sometimes the most simple things. That even the most basic things can be very, very special when shared with family and friends."

The annual event is full.