Campground owners eager to reopen; concerned about 14-day quarantine rule

As the weather gets warmer, more people are itching to get outside.

On Tuesday, the Mills administration announced that RV parks and campgrounds can open Friday with strict guidelines.

Wayne and Barbara Plummer say that's great to hear.

They own Northern Pride Lodge-a historic lodge on First Roach Pond in Kokadjo- a town not far from Moosehead Lake.

There are 24 sites on their 6 acres of land. 19 of those are seasonal campers. They say reservations are coming in, along with lots of questions.

“The phone has been ringing off the hook with just general inquiries like now that you’re open, what about the lodge? Is the lodge open? So, it’s confusing to most of the guests that want to come up and camp. It’s confusing to us," said Barbara.

Campgrounds that choose to open this weekend must follow the precautions put in place which is identified in the COVID-19 prevention checklist.

“We’re limiting guests that come in the office to check in," Barbara explained. "We allow one person at a time. You should wear masks if you are not able to social distance for over five minutes a time.”

If guests do not meet the requirements, the Plummers will have to turn them away.

They’ve already had to do that, mostly to out of staters who were looking for a place to camp after finding out that the three nearby public reserve land sites were full.

“They filled up by moving the road posted signs that they had closed for mud season. It’s really frustrating that they filled up and they’re is not fee to camp on on those campsites and we had to say no to every single person that called or stopped in.”

The DECD has said that campgrounds and RV parks will be open to out of state residents after June 1st. However, those individuals still need to meet the 14-day quarantine requirement.

“Depending on how long this 14-day quarantine lasts is going to depend on how we’re affected going forward," said Wayne.

The Plummers are hopeful that will change in the coming days so they can be fully back up and running.

Guidance for campgrounds was released Wednesday.

Here is the COVID-19 Prevention Checklist: https://www.maine.gov/decd/sites/maine.gov.decd/files/inline-files/COVID%20Checklist%20for%20ME%20Phase%202%20Campgrounds.pdf