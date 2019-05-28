Knox and Waldo County hospitals open up milk depots for nursing mothers

Nursing mothers in Waldo and Knox Counties who have more milk than they need for their babies and want to donate now have a place to do so.

Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General Hosptial have partnered with Mother's Milk Bank Northeast to open milk depots at both hospitals.

A milk depot is a community location where screened milk donors can drop off milk for shipment to a milk bank.

The milk then gets dispensed to premature and sick babies whose mothers do not have enough milk for them.

Maine now has four depots where mothers can donate.

"Human milk really can help save babies lives. There are babies, fragile and premature babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit whose bodies cannot handle formula, and not every mother is able to provide milk to her own baby, and this is a way that we can get milk to babies in need in both the state of Maine and throughout the Northeast."

If you'd like to learn more about how to become a milk donor, you can visit milkbankne.org/donate.