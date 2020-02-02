Knox County sergeant jumps into icy water, saves drowning man

A sergeant with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office is being hailed a hero after putting his own life in danger during an ice rescue on Crawford Pond in Warren Saturday night.

Sgt. Arthur Smith and a deputy responded to the area just before 10 p.m. after hearing a report of two males in the water.

Authorities say the two men had fallen through the ice while driving on an ATV.

Upon arrival, Smith grabbed a throw rope and went out on the ice where he could see open water.

According to police, the two men were having a hard time staying afloat.

Smith threw the rope out to one of the two men and was able to get it around his torso in order to pull him out.

Smith could see that the other man was in distress and saw him go under water. Smith removed his duty belt and ballistic vest and went into the water to save him.

At one point, the ice broke free from what Smith was holding onto.

However, he was able to stay afloat and hold the ice by his arms and was able to keep the victims head above water with his legs.

Authorities as well as a rescue swimmer were able to join Smith at the edge of the ice to help the man be pulled onto the ice.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. We’re told one of the men is in critical condition.

Their names are not being released at this time.

Sgt. Smith was later checked out and cleared at the hospital as a precaution.

"Extremely proud of Sgt. Smith's dedication to serving the people of Knox County and true heroism while putting his own life in danger," said Knox County Sheriff Tim Carroll.

The Maine Warden Service is investigating the incident.

