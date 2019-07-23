Knox County officials seek help to identify hit-and-run driver

Police in Knox County are trying to track down the driver in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a 16-year-old girl.

Around 9 Monday morning a passerby found the girl unresponsive on the side of the West Washington Road in Washington.

Her family says Emily Miller was out for a walk and stopped to take a picture of a caterpillar when she was hit.

Police believe the driver left the scene.

The family says Emily is in stable condition, but that she broke her pelvis -- and will likely be wheelchair-bound.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Knox County Sheriff's Office at 594-0429.