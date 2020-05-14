Knox County businesses finding 'opportunity' on new website

Businesses and organizations in Knox County are benefiting from a new website that gives consumers an easy way to support them.

It’s called Opportunity Knox, and the website features close to 100 businesses and organizations.

Consumers visiting the site can enter the amount of money they would like to spend, and then divide those funds between any number of businesses and non-profits registered on the site. Businesses then track their customer's credits for future redemption

“Anybody in the world could go online and support a local business in our local area," said Tom Peaco, President & C.E.O Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce. "So if you have a favorite restaurant in the Camden-Rockland region, or retail shop or local non-profit, regardless of where you are it’s a great way to support folks in midcoast Maine.”

For more on “Opportunity Knox” check out their website at opportunityknox.me