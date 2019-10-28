Knox County Sheriff and his K-9 Comrade in national competition

A Knox County Sheriff's Deputy and his canine companion are competing for a national grant and need help from the public in order to win.

Deputy Tim Davis and his K-9 partner Marek have worked together since the start of the year.

The two have been entered into a national competition by Aftermath, a crime scene clean-up company that rewards K-9's and officers with grants to help afford the costs of training and K-9 upkeep.

As part of the New England division, the two could win up to $7,000.

The department says even though Marek is still training, he already provides a huge service.

"Right now, we can deploy in what we would call patrol functions which is searching for a lost child, searching for criminals that have fled, and looking for evidence," said Davis.

"Being a small department with only one K-9 unit, we don't really have access to all the training utensils we need. Whether they be bite sleeves, leg sleeves, tracking harnesses, leashes, things like that, we eat them up all the time, and it costs money to keep replacing them," said Davis.

You can vote for Marek online and help them win the grant by visiting aftermath.com.