Knox County Deputy recovers from mild hypothermia after his boat went adrift near Vinalhaven

A Knox County Deputy is recovering from mild hypothermia after his personal boat went adrift near Vinalhaven.

The sheriff tells us Deputy Daniel Landers was forced to swim back to shore in Thursday's nasty, snowy weather.

We're told Landers usually travels by personal boat to get to and from work.

He was finishing up his shift when he saw his boat going out to sea.

When he went to go get it - it was partially submerged.

Rescue crews tried to reach Landers but could not get close enough.

Landers was able to swim over to first responders.