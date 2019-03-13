Knit-A-Thon in Belfast this weekend

The bi-annual Knit-A-Thon takes place in Belfast this weekend at the library of the St Margaret's Episcopal Church in Belfast.

Proceeds from the event will benefit H.O.M.E., an organization in Orlando dedicated to keeping and enhancing the quality of life for low-income and homeless families.

Chief organizer Sara Brand-New sat down with Joy Hollowell to talk about the event during our TV5 Morning News on Wednesday.

For more info call 978-325-0045 or email jillianliver@gmail.com