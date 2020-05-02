Knights of Columbus hold food drive

The Knights of Columbus did their part to help people those without food today.

The Knights held a special food drive across six different churches, where volunteers were waiting for donations.

All donations were donated to local food cupboards and monetary donations were also accepted.

The knights were happy to do what they can to help a community in need.

"Well, we've always had this long history of just doing things for the communities that we live in."

"Taking care of our neighbors."

"So this is just one more thing we can do for people who need it."

"It's our community, and we're part of the bigger community, and we go to spread what other wealth we have of our own to those who don't have enough. The church is a family, that's what we do, that's our whole mission in life."

If you missed the drive, churches will continue to accept donations, though you can also donate money directly to your local food cupboard.