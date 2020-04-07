Kneisel Hall cancels Summer Festival for 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak

Kneisel Hall Chamber Music Festival in Blue Hill has canceled its 2020 season.

Every summer, Kneisel Hall hosts more than fifty young musicians from around the world who stay in Blue Hill for nearly two months, working on their craft and putting on various concerts throughout the season.

But because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Hall will be dark this summer for the first time since 1951.

“It was just too dangerous to risk their health, and the health of the community by ignoring the guidelines that have been given,” said Ellen Werner, Executive Director of Kneisel Hall. “The reality is it had to close, and it was excruciating.”

Kneisel Hall says it will reopen in June of 2021.

