Klobuchar rallies Maine supporters ahead of Super Tuesday

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar came to Maine for the first time Saturday to rally supporters, introduce herself to curious Democrats and make the case that she would be a strong choice to lead the party’s ticket this November.

Speaking to a crowd of 500 in a Portland hotel ballroom, Klobuchar depicted herself as a pragmatic progressive but not as far left as Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders or Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Klobuchar wants to reduce health insurance premiums but not with "Medicare for All." She wants free two-year community college and lower student loan rates but doesn’t say the $1.5 trillion in U.S. student loan debt must be erased with a tax on Wall Street.

“I think Maine, that practical state that you are, understands it is important to have bold ideas but actually get them done, because the difference between a plan and a pipe dream is a plan is something you can pay for and get it done,” Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar is the fifth Democratic candidate to campaign in person in Portland – following Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Bloomberg and Tulsi Gabbard, each of whom made one trip.

Maine primary voters will choose 24 nominating delegates to this summer's Democratic National Convention. Of the 14 Super Tuesday states, only Vermont has fewer delegates up for grabs.