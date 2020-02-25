Kingfield woman pleads guilty to lesser charge in deadly drunk driving crash

A woman from Kingfield is set to be sentenced next month for a deadly drunk driving crash.

32-year-old Danielle Larochelle was initially charged with manslaughter.

As part of a deal with prosecutors, she pleaded guilty last week to a lesser charge of aggravated criminal operating under influence.

She could go to prison for up to five years. A manslaughter charge could have sent her there for 30 years.

Larochelle was driving a car that crashed on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield in July of 2018.

One of Larochelle's three passengers, 25-year-old Nicholas Shurtleff, was thrown from the car and died.

Police say she was driving with a blood alcohol content of more than 2-and-a-half times the legal limit.

An initial manslaughter charge against Larochelle last June was dismissed because prosecutors needed more evidence.

She was charged with the same crime, again, last fall.

A court clerk tells TV5 Larochelle's sentencing is scheduled for March 13th