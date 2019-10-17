Kingfield woman indicted for manslaughter in connection with deadly crash

A Kingfield woman has been indicted for manslaughter and criminal OUI in connection with a deadly crash.

The same charges against 31-year old Danielle Larochelle had been dismissed earlier this year while prosecutors gathered more evidence.

According to police, Larochelle's blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit when her car crashed in Kingfield in July of last year.

A passenger, 25-year-old Nicholas Shurtleff, was thrown from the car and killed.

Authorities say Larochelle told them she lost control trying to avoid a deer.

