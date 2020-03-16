Kingfield woman gets 8 month sentence following fatal crash

A Kingfield woman involved in a fatal crash will spend eight months behind bars for driving drunk.

32-year-old Danielle Larochelle was driving in July of 2018 when she crashed her car resulting in the death of 25-year-old Nicholas Shurtleff of Strong.

Larochelle told authorities she was trying to avoid a deer.

According to the Sun Journal, officials stated Larochelle had been drinking that night, but she was not tested by emergency responders after the crash because she showed no signs of being under the influence.

In February, she pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal OUI.

As part of that agreement, charges of manslaughter and OUI resulting in death were dismissed.