Kingfield woman charged in connection with deadly crash enters plea

A Kingfield woman charged with manslaughter in connection with a deadly crash last summer has pleaded not guilty.

31-year-old Danielle Larochelle appeared in court Friday in Farmington.

She is also charged with criminal OUI.

Police say Larochelle was driving a car that crashed on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield last July.

The car ran off the road, hit some trees and spun around.

One of Larochelle's three passengers, 25-year-old Nicholas Shurtleff, was thrown from the car and killed.

Police say she was driving with a blood alcohol content more than 2-and-a-half times the legal limit.

Larochelle's lawyer says she's scheduled to go on trial at the end of June.

