Kingfield man formally charged for hit-and-run with skateboarder

A driver from Kingfield has been indicted for running into a 16-year-old boy on a skateboard, then taking off.

Authorities say the skateboarder was seriously hurt in the crash in June.

32-year-old Isaac Moody is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving serious injury and driving to endanger.

Authorities say he was driving on Route 142 in Kingfield when he crossed the center line and hit the skateboarder in the other lane.

Police say Moody drove away but later came back.

The Sun Journal reports Moody was also involved in another crash this week in Lisbon that sent five people to the hospital.

The Lisbon Police Chief told the newspaper Moody's vehicle appears to have crossed the center line on Route 196 and hit another vehicle head on.