Kingfield man arrested after crossing centerline, striking skateboarder

A driver from Kingfield is under arrest for running into a juvenile on a skateboard - then taking off.

Authorities say the 16 year old skateboarder was seriously injured.

31-year-old Issac Moody is charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and aggravated driving to endanger.

It happened just after 8 Wednesday night on on Route 142 in Kingfield.

Authorities say Moody crossed the center line and hit the skateboarder in the other lane.

Police say Moody drove away but later came back.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital.