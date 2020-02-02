King to hold Maine listening session on impeachment

U.S. Sen. Angus King wants to hear from constituents ahead of Wednesday's expected final impeachment vote.

King, an independent, is holding a listening session at 2 p.m. Sunday at Bowdoin College in Brunswick.

He says he's been listening intently to the arguments presented during President Donald Trump's impeachment trial and wants to hear from Maine people directly about their perceptions of the case.

The Senate voted Friday to block Democratic calls for new witnesses and documents, all but ensuring Trump's acquittal.

Along with King, Maine Sen. Susan Collins voted with the Democrats for witnesses, but that was not enough