Killer Queen tribute band playing Augusta



The group that's been voted the best worldwide tribute band since 1993 is coming to Augusta.

They cover a band many consider to be the best ever.

Killer Queen will be rocking the Augusta Civic Center next week.

We spoke with Dick Dyer of Community Productions who tells us they're working hard to bring shows like this to the region.

"We try to bring shows to central Maine in a time when there haven't been many. Patrick Meyers, who performs Freddie Mercury in this band, is considered one of the best in the world," said Dyer.

Dyer says this is the first show on Killer Queen's 2019 U.S. tour and their first time in Maine.

Tickets are now on sale for the April 17th show.

If you buy three tickets, you get one free -- just click the four pack option.

For more info, head to community productions website...cwhatson.com.

