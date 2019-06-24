Kids who've faced health challenges find 'hope' at camp

Kids who haven't had the greatest start to life are getting a chance to forget their worries at Camp Hope this week.

Thanks to a partnership between the Bangor YMCA and Eastern Maine Medical Center, children who are currently being treated or were treated for cancer or blood disorders have an opportunity to enjoy the traditional summer camp experience.

David Baker, a parent of camper Teagan Baker says, "When she was three, she was diagnosed with ALL, Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia."

Camper Kainan Thornton says, "I had a rare brain bone cancer called Histiocytosis."

Camp for them is a place to escape life's everyday challenges.

Thornton says, "It means a break from reality, especially for a lot of the kids here who have already had a tough life. It's such a nice place to just forget about what ails you. It's like an oasis."

Camper Teagan Baker says, "You forget about the outside world, and you remember that you're not really alone."

Not everyone makes it back every year.

Teagan says, "We've lost a lot of people, but you're not alone with the feeling. Survivor's guilt gets to you when some people don't make it, but you're with everyone else, so it makes it a safe place."

Special relationships are made amongst the kids who face similar difficulties, and the main goal of the week is to have fun.

David Baker says, "Just seeing her being around other people that get what she went through and being able to sit back and relax and see the kids enjoy themselves and not have to worry, I think that's been a big plus through the years."

These kids will be out here enjoying their fun in the sun until Saturday.

To learn more about Camp Hope visit:

https://www.bangory.org/camp-hope/