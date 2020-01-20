Kids who shoveled out their neighbors rewarded by police chief

"They say it takes a village? Well, the village is Woodland."

Baileyville Police Chief Bob Fitzsimmons says he's proud of the kids in his area. Kids like William McIver, Liam O'Neill, Jayshawn Monk, and Cameron Kimball

"We've been working together going around shoveling people's houses so they don't have to go out and do it." said Kimball, a ninth grader.

"Yesterday, I did five I think." said McIver, an eighth grader.

"I did around 30." said Kimball.

Community members chipped in to help reward the shovelers with a party at Linda's New York Style Pizza.

"I think it's going to be fun because there's a lot of games and stuff you can play." said O'Neill.

Chief Fitzsimmons says he's had the kids in the area doing this for a while. "Five or six years ago, I put a post out on Facebook when they had a snow day, said hey, you guys are just sitting at home doing nothing or playing video games. Grab a shovel, go help your neighbor, and off it went."

Since then, he says dozens of kids have heeded his call and headed out to help their neighbors when the snow starts piling up.

"I grew up in this town, so I know that the folks here will do just about anything for their kids, so it's good for the kids to give back."

"I've been doing it since I first lived here." said Jayshawn Monk. "I just like to help the community out, and Bob motivates us to do that."

"It's gotten to the point now I don't even have to ask." said Fitzsimmons. "Snow falls, they grab their shovels, they go to work."

He says it's also a great way to get to know the kids.

"I'm happy to beat Bob in pool." said Monk.

Not this time though, the Chief says he managed to eke out a win.

"I don't know why every police department in the state of Maine doesn't do this. The chief gets to go eat pizza with the kids, and you can't lose doing that."