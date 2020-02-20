Kids use their marble in Discovery Museum engineering project

Young ones put their minds to work at the Discovery Museum Thursday for National Engineering Week.

It may be February vacation but these kids are still learning.

They made a working marble drop tower.

They had to use their problem solving and creativity to get the marble from start to finish.

Trudi Plummer of the Discovery Museum says, "Those are very important life skills is to not get frustrated. Think what you want to do. Try it a couple of different ways and stick with it until you figure it out."

The Discovery Museum has been running programs all during break.

They still have a couple of events coming up Friday and running through the weekend.

For more information visit mainediscoverymuseum.org.