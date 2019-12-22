Kids tell their Christmas wishes to Santa at the Cross Insurance Center

Kids in Bangor got a chance to put in their last-minute wishes at the Cross Insurance Center.

Families were invited to meet Santa and get a few treats during their visit.

Kids got to take photos with Santa and relax with an assortment of sweets, treats, and goodies.

It was a quick and fun stop for over 100 kids.

“The best part is the kids,” says Tony Vail, the gen. Manager of the Cross Insurance Center. “Seeing them smiling, happy, sitting on Santa’s lap, laughing, crying out of joy, Santa making jokes, and the kids grabbing treats make it feels like we’re doing something good. Especially for kids that may not otherwise have a chance to hang out and meet Santa Claus.”

In addition to meeting Santa, the Cross Insurance Center is still doing its clothing drive until January 3rd for the homeless center.

