Kids ride to raise money for school

This certainly isn't your average fun run.

But Sunday in Portland thousands of dollars was raised to support the city's public schools...

The Portland Kids Duathlon had kids ages three to twelve participate in running and biking races -- just like adults!

This was the first year of the event in Payson Park.

Not only did kids have fun competing -- but organizers hope the money raised will help them stay competitive in the classroom.

“This year as you'll see we've raised 10,000 dollars for the foundation for Portland Public Schools to support both STEM education and helping kids that are going through trauma," says Amy Landry, the Race Dir. and founder.

School officials also said the money raised will help young asylum seekers enrolling this fall.

