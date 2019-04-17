Kids put handmade contraptions to the test to save some eggs

With a little help from the Bangor Fire Department, kids put some handmade contraptions to the test Wednesday in an effort to save some eggs.

It was one of the activities of Staycation Week at Bangor Parks and Recreation.

The challenge was to build parachutes from recycled materials that could be put on eggs to help them survive a drop from one hundred and five feet in the air.

"The concept behind the parachute drop is to try to create a contraption that will be thrown from the fireman's ladder and try to make sure it is safely landed on the ground without getting cracked and what not. That is the whole concept of an egg drop," said Jonathan Gray.

"Because we used a lot of filling and we used a lot of like fabric paper to help soften it up, so I feel like we did a good job designing it, and I hope it survives. There's going be a lot of hoping and yeah, me and my group hope it survives," said James Schurman.

There was an added twist when Jonathan, the staff person in charge, had the kids vote on which egg might survive.

Three eggs safely made the landing...Jonathan was extra egg-cited to crack one of those eggs on himself.