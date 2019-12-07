Kids picked gifts for loved ones at Holiday Shoppe

Candles, ornaments, and toys were some of the gifts that kids picked out for their loved ones at the annual Holiday Shoppe for kids.

According to Christina Kane-Gibson, the Events and Marketing Director for the City of Caribou, they had around 50 volunteers help put on this holiday shoppe. Everything was under $5 so kids could easily afford gifts for family and friends.

She adds that while the gifts may seem important at the time, it's all about making memories for the children.

"I think kids will remember participating in it as the season of giving and really taking ownership of picking out those special gifts for people and feeling you know it's a special experience for them to be able to pay for it themselves," says Christina Kane-Gibson.

Kane-Gibson says that they typically break even with this event but if they do raise more, the proceeds will go to public art installations downtown.

