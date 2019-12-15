Kids make popular home holiday decoration

Snowglobes are a popular decoration to put out during the holiday season.

Kids at the Maine Discovery Museum put their craft skills to the test and created some of their own.

All it took was some paper, glitter, crayons, and "snow" for kids to decorate their personal snowglobes.

Unlike traditional snowglobes, they created theirs without water or glass, but the results were just as magical.

Activities like these are held throughout the month at the museum, focusing on different subjects from math to science and art.