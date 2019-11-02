Kids learn about fostering dogs at Maine Discovery Museum

The Maine Discovery museum had some special furry guests on Saturday.

North Florida Rescue had an event to educate children about fostering dogs, and how to approach them.

Along with them was alumni Hunter to great the kids and give many puppy kisses.

The group hopes to inspire kids to adopt and foster in the future.

“It’s one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done," says Kyla Harrison, a foster dog mom. "I’m so glad that I gave it that initial try to see if it would be something I’d be interested in. I think it’s something I will do forever and my daughter has decided that when she’s out and has her own place and is settled, she wants to continue on with it too.”

To see more upcoming events by North Florida Rescue, go to nfrmaine.org

