Kids keep moving during school vacation in Old Town

Kids in Old Town are staying active over their April School Vacation.

The Old Town Parks and Recreation Department has planned full day camps for kids in Kindergarten through eighth grade.

They get kids moving early in the morning and keep them busy most of the day.

They say it's important the kids not only enjoy their vacation but keep their minds fresh so that getting back into school routines isn't as hard.

Camper Adi Hill says, "Coloring, making bracelets, watching a movie on Thursday. It's nice not being in class."

Devan Morin, a counselor says, "That's the main goal. We want the kids to have fun. Parents don't send their kids here just to sit around. They want to keep them active, they want them to be able to run around. When the parents show up and we say they're going to be tired tonight, the parents like hearing that."

Registration for Old Town Recreation's Summer Camps are now open on their website oldtownrec.com.

