Kids jam out at rock camp in Bangor

Kids have been rocking out above Exchange Street in Bangor this week.

If you've been near the Bangor Arts Exchange, you may have heard the talented group.

We stopped by for the last day of rock camp put on by the Maine Academy of Modern Music.

The school is located in Portland, but they put on camps throughout the state during the summer.

We're told any student interested in playing music is welcome to attend.

"There's nothing to be afraid of. I mean, if it's your musical ability will hold you back, we've got a place for you. If you think it's finances, we've got a place for you, we've got money for you. There's no reason not to think that you can't participate in the program. Because, rule number one of MAMM is to have fun," said instructor, Jason Stewart.

"It's just so fun to be involved in these things and participate in it. And, you get to learn new songs and see what everyone else thinks," said Miles Kahavari, a Bangor student attending the camp.

They've been working hard to prepare from a big performance Saturday morning.

The band will be performing during the Downtown Bangor Sidewalk Art Festival.

You can find them in front of the Bangor Public Library at ten.

If you're interested in the school or future camps, there are more this summer. Head to maineacademyofmodernmusic.org.