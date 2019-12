Sweet treats and holiday cheer were found at the town office in Sullivan.

Kids got the chance to decorate cookies, and meet with Mrs. Claus.

It’s a little tradition that has grown into a great event for the entire community to enjoy.

“This is a chance for everybody to smile, sing, wish someone a Merry Christmas. It's that time of year,” says Polly Tracey, one of the organizers.

Organizers say to keep a lookout for the community Christmas Party coming next weekend.