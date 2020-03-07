Kids in Blue Hill learn about the importance of service dogs

Have you ever met a service dog?

Do you know how to handle one when you see it?

These were some of the valuable lessons kids learned today at the Blue Hill Library.

Children's author Vernita Leins, read her new book about her service dog Josie.

Kids in attendance learned about how to treat service dogs when you see them, and to fight the urge to pet them unless their handler says it's okay.

Service dogs are very important to those who need them, and are specially trained to that person's needs.

Josie helps Leins with balance and mobility.

You can buy the book online at maineauthorspublishing.com.