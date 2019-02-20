Some folks in Hampden have been enjoying a winter carnival this week

While more snow is headed our way, some folks in Hampden found a way Wednesday to beat the dog days of winter.

Individuals who attend day groups at "Citizens of Maine" have been enjoying a winter carnival this week.

Wednesday was crazy hair day...funky do's included bows, colors, and even birds.

They also took part in a round of musical chairs and a ping pong relay.

"We're here every day, so we're together every day, but it's nice to have those fun activities, to be kind of silly and get people moving. Even though these activities are little and silly, but the winter time is really hard for us, so just to make it fun and interesting."

Thursday, it's mismatch day for the group, and they have plans for a snowshoe event.

On Friday evening, they'll wrap things up with a dance.