Kids having a great time at MIKA summer camp in Manchester

With summer camp season in full swing, we went over to MIKA in Manchester to see how the summer is going.

Kids grades K-6 were having a blast at the karate studio that has after school programs and summer camp all summer long.

"We have fun and do lots of fun games," said camper Joseph.

The campers were practicing karate, competing on an obstacle course, playing capture the flag, and much more.

They also go on a number of field trips and have a bunch of special guests throughout the summer.

"Right now we have an obstacle course going on," said Kianna Pushard, Director of the Summer Camp and After School Program. "The kids do karate two times a week. If the sun is out, they're out on the field playing games, all different sports. We have football stuff, we have soccer stuff, we have ultimate frisbee. We have literally everything."

"It's so much fun when the coaches are around because they give us fun games and we can play with our friends," said camper Ingrid. "And sometimes when there's a new kid we can make a friend with them."

Spots at the Manchester location are full for the summer, but for more information on MIKA you can visit their Facebook page or www.maineisshinryu.com.