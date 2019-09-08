Kids found after being lost in the woods in Plymouth

Officials say a pair of 11 years olds wandered into the woods from their backyard Saturday night in Plymouth.

We're told they were located at 2:30 Sunday morning by Maine Game Wardens after spending the night in the woods.

Authorities say the children went outside to play around 6:30 p.m. and after twenty minutes their parents noticed they were missing.

After searching for a half-hour, they notified authorities.

Both children were cold, but otherwise okay after returning home.