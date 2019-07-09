Kids explore the outdoor at Maine Youth Fish & Game Camp

Kids in Milford are putting away the cell phones and video games this week and focusing on the outdoors.

The Maine Youth Fish and Game Camp is in full swing.

This week kids ages eight to eleven are learning how to fish, kayak, archery, shoot and much more.

They have guest speakers coming in to talk about the state's bugs and trapping.

The goal is to motivate kids to get outside and have fun.

Camp Director Jim Winslow says, "There's so much to do in the outdoors in Maine. So, I think that if we can just introduce them to as much as possible so they can find their own little niche, then we are doing our job."

The camp has continued to grow through the years.

The had to add an extra week of camp to fit all of the kids in.

They have plans to expand and continue growing the camp to let more kids have the ultimate outdoor camp experience.

To learn more visit maineyouthfishandgame.org.