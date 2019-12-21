Kids decorated cookies and wrote letters to Santa in time for Christmas

Parents and kids had fun decorating cookies and much more at the annual Elf Pal Academy at the Caribou Public Library over the weekend.

They started doing Elf Pal in 2009 in Limestone and came to Caribou three years ago.

Kids also wrote letters to Santa and played games.

We are told seeing the parents participating with their kids was very heartwarming.

"It is fabulous! It means that the parents are gonna indulge in that day of whimsy with their kids,” says Michaela Sainte, president of TAPIS. “I mean we have adults, that parents are making the cookies too right alongside their kids. So that's really good and they're gonna take and support their kids and it just makes the kids much happier, they're more well rounded out when the parents are involved."

Saint says that they are planning to continue this tradition next year.

