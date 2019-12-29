Kids craft noise-makers for New Years

Things got a little noisy in the Maine Discovery Museum with this Sunday craft.

In preparation for the New Year, kids decorated a variety of noisemakers.

With plenty of crayons, tape, and imagination in the room, no two noise-makers were alike, but they all made plenty of noise for the holiday.

One creative kid decorated his noise-maker with a rare green and brown rainbow.

More activities like this are offered every weekend. Stop by next weekend for prayer doves or mitten magnets.

