Kids craft noise-makers for New Years

BANGOR, Maine (WABI)- Things got a little noisy in the Maine Discovery Museum with this Sunday craft.
In preparation for the New Year, kids decorated a variety of noisemakers.
With plenty of crayons, tape, and imagination in the room, no two noise-makers were alike, but they all made plenty of noise for the holiday.
One creative kid decorated his noise-maker with a rare green and brown rainbow.
More activities like this are offered every weekend. Stop by next weekend for prayer doves or mitten magnets.