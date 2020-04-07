Kids all over Skowhegan get a special Easter visitor

Kids all over Skowhegan received a special visit from the Easter Bunny Tuesday while getting their school lunches.

“Couldn’t do our Easter events this year. I hope they love seeing the Easter Bunny come off the bus. Means the world to them, I hope, hopefully get outside and play some basketball, or jump ropes, bubble wands, get out and do something. Sucks to be home all day," said Brent Cook, of the Skowhegan Community Center.

“Just enjoy the outdoors during this time. A little something like that will maybe get them outdoors and play with their families," said Cook.

Skowhegan Community Center will continue dropping off toys and giving a little Easter celebration leading up to the weekend.